Nagaland state lottery: March 3, 2025 result announced; check winning numbers now

Nagaland state lottery: February 27, 2025 result announced; check winning numbers now
Nagaland Dear Dancer Lottery Result (27 Feb 2025) announced — ₹1 crore first prize. Check winning numbers and prize details online.
The much-anticipated 1 PM draw has been declared. The lucky winner of the Rs. 1 Crore first prize is ticket number 46B 64705.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results for today, March 3, 2025, are out, bringing excitement to lottery enthusiasts. The draws are conducted three times a day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, offering participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.
Today’s lottery is named Dear Flamingo Evening, one of the most popular draws in the Nagaland State Lottery series. The winning numbers are announced shortly after the draw times at 1:10 PM, 4:10 PM, and 8:10 PM on the official website.
Lottery Name: Dear Flamingo Evening
Draw Codes: 21, 115, 119
First Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
Result Date: 3rd March 2025
Official Website: nagalandstatelotterysambad (dot) com
Second Prize Winners:
– 04644
– 19698
– 29395
– 38753
– 48003
– 50567
– 60284
– 75799
– 84878
– 95370
Third Prize Winners:
– 0544
– 2106
– 2528
– 3113
– 5455
– 5690
– 6758
– 6834
– 8736
– 9505
Fourth Prize Winners:
– 0889
– 2074
– 5290
– 5754
– 2163
– 6832
– 2682
– 4695
– 8005
– 9905
Participants can visit the official website to verify their lottery numbers. The results are updated live to ensure transparency and quick access.
Winners must submit their original ticket along with valid identification to the designated lottery office to claim their prize. Ensure to follow the claim procedures and meet the deadline to avoid any issues.
Stay tuned for the 6 PM and 8 PM draw results later today (March 3, 2025) to check Nagaland lottery results. Best of luck to all participants!
