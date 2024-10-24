Nagaland gets Rs. 54.75 Cr for rural connectivity under PMGSY-III

The Ministry of Rural Development has announced a significant investment to enhance rural connectivity in Nagaland, sanctioning the construction of 55.89 kilometers of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III.

This new initiative, with an estimated cost of Rs. 54.75 crore, aims to further integrate remote areas with essential infrastructure and services, contributing to the region’s overall development.

This approval is part of a broader push to improve road infrastructure in Nagaland. Previously, 40 roads covering 506.69 kilometers had already been approved under PMGSY-III, involving an investment of Rs. 489.70 crore. Together, these projects are set to transform rural Nagaland, making healthcare, education, and markets more accessible to communities that were previously isolated.

Advertisement

By bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centers, the initiative is expected to spur economic development in the state. Better road connectivity will facilitate smoother trade and commerce, create employment opportunities, and stimulate local economies. This aligns with the central government’s larger vision of a prosperous and developed Northeast, contributing to the broader goal of “Viksit Bharat” or a developed India.

The sanctioned projects under PMGSY-III are expected to have a far-reaching impact, not only enhancing rural connectivity but also driving growth and inclusivity across Nagaland, a critical part of the government’s commitment to the development of the North-Eastern region.