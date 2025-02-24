Adolescent Girls Clubs launched in Nagaland schools to empower young women

In a groundbreaking initiative to empower adolescent girls, the first ‘Adolescent Girls Club’ under Mission Shakti was launched at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Wokha, Nagaland.

The club that was formed in October last year, consisting of 50 young girls, is part of a larger initiative aimed at providing education, health awareness, and life skills to girls in the 10-19 age group. A statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated that the clubs would be established in both government and private schools across Nagaland to help adolescent girls overcome challenges, develop their strengths, and pursue their dreams.

Adolescence is a critical developmental phase that marks the transition from childhood to adulthood. It is a time of intense physiological and psychological changes, making young girls especially vulnerable to risky behaviours such as substance abuse and early pregnancies, the release stated.

The newly-launched Adolescent Girls Clubs aim to provide the necessary guidance to help them navigate this transitional phase. The mission is to ensure that these girls are empowered with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions, take charge of their lives, and become confident, compassionate leaders.

The key objectives of these clubs are empowerment, education, health awareness, leadership development, and social well-being. Through a series of workshops, mentorship programs, and community projects, the clubs will equip girls with skills to enhance their academic performance, promote health awareness (including sexual and reproductive health, substance abuse, and mental health), and encourage participation in community service activities.

These initiatives are designed to foster a sense of responsibility and belonging among the adolescent girls, giving them the confidence to face future challenges.

In addition to regular activities such as health camps and creative expression workshops, a special Adolescent Girls Tool Kit is being developed. This toolkit, designed for both the girls and their parents, will serve as a comprehensive guide on various issues affecting adolescents, including menstrual health hygiene (MHH), mental health, teenage pregnancy, child abuse prevention, and available helplines. Teachers and counselors are also working on creating Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials that will be distributed to the girls to further educate them on these topics.

To ensure that the clubs remain active and engaging, monthly activities will be organised where members can discuss their concerns, share experiences, and participate in group discussions. This initiative represents a significant step toward equipping young women in Nagaland with the resources they need to thrive in every aspect of their lives, creating a strong foundation for their future.