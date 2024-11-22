Nadda’s letter to Kharge full of falsehood :Cong

Congress on Friday said BJP national president JP Nadda’s letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Manipur situation was full of “falsehoods”.

The party’s statement came a day after the BJP chief criticised Kharge over his letter to President Droupadi Murmu on the situation in Manipur, alleging the grand old party of trying to sensationalise the Manipur issue.

It may be mentioned here that the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3 last year have continued unabated. Scores of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji wrote to the President of India on Manipur. Apparently to counter that letter, the BJP president has now written to the Congress president. Nadda ji’s letter is, not surprisingly, full of falsehoods and is a 4D exercise – denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation.”

He said the people of Manipur are yearning for normalcy, peace, and harmony to return to the state at the earliest.The Congress MP also posed a volley of questions to the ruling dispensation over the situation in the northeastern state.

“When will the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) visit the state? How much longer will the CM (N Biren Singh) continue to be inflicted on the state, when a majority of MLAs are not in his support? When will a full-time Governor for the state be appointed? When will the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah)take responsibility for his abject failures in Manipur?,” Ramesh questioned.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, in his letter to President Murmu over the situation in Manipur on Tuesday stated that the BJP-led government in Manipur and the Centre have failed in restoring peace and normalcy, and urged her intervention into the matter.