Nadda to visit J-K on July 6 to participate in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee birth anniversary

A massive reception awaits here for BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda who is visiting Jammu on 6 July to address a meeting of the party’s extended executive committee and also participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

This will be the maiden visit of Nadda after Prime Minister Narendra Modi forming the government at the centre for the third successive term.

Mookherji laid down his life in the Srinagar jail where he was lodged while struggling for abolishing the permit system for entry in J&K and also the separate constitution and flag of the state.

Prior to the extended executive committee meeting here, Nadda has convened a meeting of senior BJP functionaries of J&K at Delhi on Thursday evening. Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to participate in the meeting in which a broad strategy for the coming Assembly elections here might be discussed.

The extended executive committee will discuss the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP retained both seats of the Jammu region and the party’s vote share further improved although it did not field candidates on the three seats in the Kashmir valley.

The election commission has already ordered updating of the electoral rolls in J&K for the Assembly elections. The Supreme Court has ordered the election commission to hold these elections by the end of September.

BJP’s J&K election incharge G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, Co-incharge Ashish Sood, MP Jugal Kishore and several other senior BJP leaders will also participate in the extended executive committee meeting.