Nadda holds virtual meet to discuss ‘One Nation, One Election’

Bharatiya Janata Party national president and Union Minister J P Nadda on Monday convened a virtual meeting with party MPs to discuss the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill.

During the meeting, he discussed at length the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, which provides for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Advertisement

Notably, Nadda had earlier hailed the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative and said the current system of holding elections at different times across states hampers development efforts and burdens the national treasury.

Advertisement

“Adopting ‘One Nation, One Election’ will help lower election-related expenses and financial burden on the government,” he had said.

The BJP chief had said this initiative will streamline the electoral process and ensure better governance.

Meanwhile, apprising about the meeting, BJP MP Brij Lal in a post on X wrote, “Today, in the meeting held on ‘One Nation, One Election’ through video conferencing, we received guidance from national president JP Nadda ji.”

He said this initiative is an important step towards further strengthening democracy.

The parliamentarian along with his post also shared photographs of him attending the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in December last year and was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.