Nadda slams KCR

Nadda’s attack came after BRS working president KT Rama Rao failed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to New Delhi apparently because the local unit felt that it might send out a wrong message.

Nadda, addressing a public rally at Nagarkurnool began by attacking Rao, “When I talk of one family, I talk about KCR’s family – KCR himself, his son, his daughter and their progeny all comprise the BRS and have left Telangana behind.”

He further said that despite the change in name of the party its policies have remained the same.“You may change your name from TRS to BRS but that does not change your policy. So if you want to save KCR’s family, his son, daughter or son-in-law and their progeny then vote for BRS but if you want to save Telangana vote for BJP,” thundered Nadda.

He also accused KCR of indulging in financial scams over Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while pointing out that inflation was at the highest in Telangana. He further announced that if BJP comes to power, it will shutdown Dharani portal, the digital land records while calling it a tool to fill the pockets of the corrupt BRS leaders and cheat the farmers of their rightful claim.

The BJP national president also launched an attack on the meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna. He said: “Yesterday in Patna there was a meeting of Mahagathbandhan, they hugged each other – this was just a photo-session.”

He further pointed out: “Who all had gathered? RJD, Samajwadi Party, TMC, Uddhav Thackeray – all these people are trying to save dynastic politics but Modiji is working to put the country ahead. So if you want to save Lalu’s (Yadav) family vote for the RJD. If you want to save Gandhi family then vote for Congress. Congress belongs to the mother, son and daughter while others are sent away on leave.”

Touching upon the achievements of the Modi government the BJP leader claimed that earlier poverty was 22 per cent and now it has come down to less than 10 per cent. He also highlighted the success of the foreign policy pursued by the current government.

“Earlier when the head of state visited US discussions were held about terrorism, Pakistan and Kashmir. Just a few days ago when Modi ji visited the US nobody talked about Pakistan but discussed development,” said Nadda.

The BJP president also met certain key personalities in Hyderabad and convinced them about the achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years.