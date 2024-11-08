Nadda launches scheme for strengthening medical device industry

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday launched the scheme for strengthening the medical device industry in a bid to provide it a big boost.

The scheme is a comprehensive one which targets critical areas of the medical device industry, covering manufacturing of key components and accessories, skill development, support for clinical studies, development of common infrastructure and industry promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this scheme is going to be a gamechanger as it will not only help the industry but will also be a long leap in making India self-reliant. The Health Minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a government of action and the PLI scheme itself is something which has opened new paths.

Nadda stated that it is just a start and sought industry’s support for the success of the scheme. He appealed to the industry to make good use of the scheme and assured the industry of all help from the Government.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said that this scheme will provide a boost to the entire sector of medical devices.

“Medical Device has become an important pillar of the healthcare industry and we find them in everyday life and everybody is aware of its significance as its demand is continuously rising. The Government is also designing the policies and schematic support to promote this industry,” she said.