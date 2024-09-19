Nadda calls Rahul Gandhi ‘a failed product’ in letter to Kharge

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a “failed product” repeatedly rejected by the people.

Nadda’s remarks came in response to a letter written by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over death threats allegedly made by BJP leaders and its allies against Gandhi.

In his reply to Kharge, Nadda wrote, “You have written to PM Modi in an attempt to promote your ‘failed product’, Rahul Gandhi, who has been consistently rejected by the public. After reading your letter, it was evident that the statements you made are far from reality. Either you have forgotten the misdeeds of your leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, or you have deliberately chosen to overlook them. Therefore, I feel compelled to bring these facts to your attention. It is unfortunate that the country’s oldest political party has now become a ‘copy & paste’ party, struggling under the burden of its ‘famous prince.’”

Earlier this week, Kharge expressed his concerns in a letter to the prime minister, condemning inflammatory remarks made by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi. He emphasised that such statements are detrimental to the country’s democracy and Constitution.

Kharge’s letter highlighted comments made by Union Minister and former Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu, who had referred to Rahul Gandhi as the “number one terrorist,” and also referenced a BJP leader’s death threat, warning of consequences similar to those faced by former PM Indira Gandhi.

Indira Gandhi was Rahul’s grandmother, who was assassinated by her bodyguards on 31 October 1984 at her residence in Safdarjung Road in New Delhi.

Additionally, a Maharashtra MLA from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction reportedly announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue.