Nadda begins BJP’s ‘wall writing’ campaign for Lok Sabha polls

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday began his party campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by starting the ‘writing on the wall’ programme.

Appealing for “Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar” (vote for Modi again), the senior party leader urged party workers to pull up their socks and reach the masses with the Narendra Modi government’s successes.

“The ‘wall writing’ campaign is a call to form the Modi government again. Let us take the country forward with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. The country should develop at a faster pace under the leadership of Modi ji, this is our effort,” he said in a post on ‘X’ in Hindi.

The senior BJP leader also participated in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Temple in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

He said the party has decided to carry out the cleanliness campaign at temples across the country from Makar Sankranti to January 22 (consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya).

“Under this campaign, all of us are doing ‘shramdaan’ in various temples from January 14 to 22, participating in ‘bhajan-kirtan’ and on January 22, we will engage in the worship of Lord Ram by lighting ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in our homes,” Nadda said in another social media post.

In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party won 303 seats, while the Congress bagged 52 seats.