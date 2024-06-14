Nadda bats for quality health facilities

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday took stock of the Ministry’s functioning and said that emphasis should be given to quality of health facilities and health systems.

The direction of the Minister came after he chaired a high-level meeting on attaining targeted health goals in the first 100 days of the formation of the new Government, with senior officials of the Health Ministry.

He also stressed upon the expansion of health assurance coverage under the AB-PMJAY and leveraging technology in programmes like immunisation and health emergency response management .

The Minister expressed his concern over the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the importance of awareness regarding healthy diet and lifestyle.

Nadda also highlighted the need for targeted campaigns towards the youth for tobacco control.

He emphasised on the need for creating awareness on NCDs and harmful effects of tobacco in scientific as well as in simple language for the common man to understand.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao attended the meeting.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were also present.

On Tuesday, Nadda took charge as the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister.

It may be mentioned that he also held the position of Union Health Minister from November 2014 to May 2019.