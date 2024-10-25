PM’s promise to add 75,000 medical seats will be fulfilled in five years: Nadda

Reiterating the Central government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare system to ensure that medical services are accessible to all, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda listed the recent achievements made in the healthcare sector.

Speaking at the 53rd Foundation Day and Convocation of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), a constituent medical institution of the University of Delhi, here on Friday, Nadda cited the establishment of 22 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), new medical and nursing colleges, increase in MBBS and MD seats by over 100 per cent as the achievements of his government.

He said the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to add 75,000 medical seats will fulfilled in the next five years.

Highlighting the crucial role healthcare professionals play in society, Nadda urged the graduates to approach their work with compassion, integrity, and dedication. “Your efforts should be focused on shaping our national vision of Viksit Bharat,” he told them.

The health minister said basic education is everyone’s birthright but professional education is a privilege that the society bestows on only a few.

Citing Rs 30-35 lakh the government spends on each MBBS student, he appealed to the new doctors to shoulder more responsibilities as they embark on their careers.

In his address, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena extended his best wishes to the students for their future endeavours.