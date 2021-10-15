Nadda to address BJP Kisan Morcha’s nat’l exec meet on 30 Oct in Delhi

BJP chief JP Nadda will address the BJP Kisan Morcha which will hold its national executive meeting on 30 October in Delhi as farmers have been unwaveringly opposing the farm laws and Opposition parties attacking the central government in the Parliament.

The BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also attend the meeting, presided over by the BJP’s Kisan Morcha national president and MP Rajkumar Chahar.

The meeting apart from the farm laws will also be salient following the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives including that of four farmers on 3 October. Police have arrested a Union minister’s son for allegedly mowing down farmers, although he and his father had both denied their involvement in the incident.

“In the meeting, plans to reach out farmers in poll-bound states will be discussed and a special campaign will be finalised to expose political rivals who are politicising the farmers’ issue and misleading them,” a party functionary said.

There are upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur in February-March 2022.

In an effort to vindicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions towards enhancing their situation, the party leader said there are plans to explain how farmers have been benefitted through central government schemes since “the Modi government is working continuously for doubling the farmers income”.

A two-day executive meeting of the Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha was held in Varanasi and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha organised its national executive on 23-24 September in Ranchi.

The BJP Mahila Morcha held its national executive in Dehradun on 26-27 September . The Saffron party youth wing held its national executive meet on 5 October. Saffron party minority Morcha will also hold its national executive on 24 October.