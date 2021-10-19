Nadda accuses opposition for throwing spanner in centre’s efforts to implement schemes

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday charged the opposition parties with throwing a spanner in the Central government’s efforts to implement various schemes and programmes in the country.

Nadda’s remarks came during his address to the meeting of BJP national office bearers here at the party’s national headquarters.

This was Nadda’s first meeting after assuming office and after the Covid 19 lockdown.

Jagat Prasad Nadda said that the opposition parties had been creating obstacles in the implementation of every development works being undertaken by the Central government.

Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the poor by one more year.

The BJP president touched upon various Central government schemes and programs in detail especially the national free Covid vaccination initiatives being undertaken across the country.

The vaccination is on the verge of touching the 100 crore mark, according to reports. The party will also discuss a roadmap suggested by Prime Minister Modi for carrying forward the vaccination initiative for the next three months, BJP vice president Raman Singh later said.

Nadda also discussed the electoral strategy for the ensuing poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in the early part of 2022.

Appreciating the party workers for their work during Covid 19 pandemic, Nadda exhorted the party workers to stay relevant in the changing times. “Change is constant and an ongoing process. I always say that only those who stay relevant succeed in politics.”

The national office bearers meeting assumed importance as it was called to deliberate on the party’s strategy for the 2022 assembly elections. Leaders were also assigned responsibilities for the coming polls.

Among the party leaders, national general secretary, organisational, BL Santosh, national general secretary Arun Singh and Dushyant Gautam besides national secretaries Vinod Tawde and Harish Dwivedi were also present.

BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge and national vice president Radha Mohan Singh, Bjp Uttarakhand and Punjab in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Goa in charge CL Ravi besides other general secretaries, national secretaries, vice president, morcha heads and national spokespersons were also present.