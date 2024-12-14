Nadda accuses Cong of aligning with foreign entities

BJP National President JP Nadda, while addressing the “Janadesh Parab” rally in Raipur on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of aligning with foreign-funded entities seeking to destabilize India.

The event commemorated one year of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Nadda alleged that global organizations and individuals were systematically targeting India’s growth and governance.

He specifically named Hungarian-American investor George Soros, accusing him of financing anti-India campaigns. “George Soros has publicly acknowledged spending millions to destabilize the Modi government. Such foreign conspiracies, supported by local collaborators, must be exposed and resisted,” he declared.

Highlighting coordinated attempts to tarnish India’s image, Nadda cited the Pegasus surveillance controversy ahead of the 2021 monsoon session of Parliament, the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots prior to the 2023 budget session, and reports targeting India’s vaccination drive during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“These campaigns aim to create unrest and undermine India’s global standing,” he remarked.

Nadda accused the Congress party of leveraging these narratives for political gain. He alleged complicity on the part of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with such anti-India forces, describing the Congress as a “parasite” that prioritizes political survival over national interest.

Urging BJP workers to counter misinformation, Nadda called for collective action to amplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development initiatives.

“This is a new India where foreign conspiracies will fail. The BJP’s mission is to build a strong, self-reliant nation,” he asserted.

The BJP president also lauded the Chhattisgarh government’s achievements in countering Maoism. He revealed that over 1,500 Maoist insurgents had been either arrested or surrendered, while 222 had been neutralized in the past year.

Nadda praised the security forces and highlighted rehabilitation programs for Maoist-affected individuals as a testament to the government’s commitment to long-term peace and development.

Nadda underscored infrastructure advancements under the BJP’s “double-engine government.” Key milestones included the construction of over 3,000 km of national highways, the establishment of five new medical colleges, and rural road expansion. He also celebrated the opening of IIT Bhilai’s campus and announced plans for two new airports in Bastar and Bilaspur to boost regional connectivity.

Concluding his address, Nadda urged citizens to reject parties aligned with anti-national forces. “The Congress must be held accountable for its silence and complicity in these conspiracies. Ensuring India’s stability and progress is a responsibility we must all uphold,” he said.