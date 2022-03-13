N.Rly GM inspects Ludhiana – Dhuri – Rajpura – Ambala Cantt. section

To take stock of the situation of the development works at stations located on Ludhiana – Dhuri – Rajpura – Ambala Cantt. Section,

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railway, on Saturday visited the site.

Mr. Gangal along with his team conducted a window trailing inspection and took information about other stations and progressive development works on this section.

The officers reviewed it and expected to complete all these works on the prescribed time limit based on prescribed parameters.

The area of Ambala Division of Northern Railway is spread over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

During the inspection, the General Manager also took stock of the passenger facilities available at various stations such as cleanliness and other basic facilities like waiting room, parcel management system and circulating area available.

He also took interest in the exhibition of small track machines at the station, inspected the running room for guards, loco pilots, and other facilities.

“The General Manager also interacted with public representatives at Patiala station and inaugurated the newly developed Parcel Management System at Patiala, which will encourage the local trade and will bring enhanced features in parcel system,” stated Northern Railway spokesperson.

Apart from these, he inspected the speedy trial run at 120 Kmph between Shambhu – Ambala section which he found smooth and comfortable.