CM Mamata Banerjee kicks off Kolkata Christmas Festival

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rapped the Central government for scrapping 25 December, Christmas Day, as a national holiday as she inaugurated the annual Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park, Park Street.

Addressing a gathering at on the occasion, Miss Banerjee said: “Earlier, 25 December used to be a national holiday but the Centre has scrapped that holiday but I never do such things. We mark this august occasion as a holiday in our state.

We want everybody on this occasion to take time off for celebration, by visiting churches and offering prayers. I myself go to a church at midnight on 24 December to participate in midnight carols and offering prayers.” Miss Banerjee reiterated: “We, the people of Bengal love all religions and culture, and respect harmony. Bengal love to go along with everybody. I am launching the festival today and it will continue till 30 December.

There will be no movement of vehicular traffic on 24 and 25 December here (Park Street). People can walk on these two days. Many cultural programmes would be organised here everyday. Christmas means love, Christmas means joy, Christmas means peace, Christmas means unity.” Miss Banerjee during her speech also expressed shock at the comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha insulting the memory of B R Ambedkar. “All communities have their separate relevance in a society . We need to go along with everybody. I’m shocked at the alleged comments made on the founder of our constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar,” she told the gathering.