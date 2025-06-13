‘My Bus-My Responsibility’ initiative gives facelift to Raj roadways fleet in 20 days

A unique initiative “My Bus-My Responsibility”, launched by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation(RSRTC) for more comfortable and safe journey in neat, clean, and well-maintained buses, yielded positive results with 1,100 buses serviced for better comfort and mechanical fitness in a period of 20 days.

Briefing on initial outcome of the campaign, launched on May 20, 2025, the Corporation Chairperson Shubhra Singh said the uniqueness of the initiative is to fix responsibility of all cadres of our staff right from Mechanics upto Manager(Operation ) for good maintenance, bodybuilding (patch) work, painting and mechanical fitness of buses.

This requires prompt action for mechanical repairs or replacement, physical wear and tear works and general servicing, Ms Singh said, adding, “All mechanics, painters and carpenters available at depot levels have been made the bus incharges for vehicles assigned to them while the available junior and senior assistants and assistant and/or additional administrative officers made observers for monitoring works of their respective bus incharges.

Each bus has at least one incharge and one observer and their names and phone numbers are to be displayed properly on the bus. Manager (Operation) have been made overall incharge at the depot level.

Mechanical repairing, physical wear & tear works, replacements and facelifting, painting and other related works are being done in the ongoing campaign. Proper maintenance and servicing of the Panic Button, VTS and Fire Extinguishers are also part of the campaign.

Since the launch of the campaign on May 20, a total of 1,100 buses have been updated with required works until June 10. The corporation has set a target of accomplishing the needed maintenance and servicing works in 50 per cent of its buses by June 15 and aspiring to do all required works on the entire fleet of the corporation buses by June 30, Chairperson Singh added.