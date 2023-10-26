Muslims demand PM to lay foundation of Ayodhya mosque

With the first phase construction work for the Ram Temple nearing completion, the Muslim community has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited mosque at Dhanipur village in Ayodhya.

The prime minister will reach Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, to attend the Pran Pratistha programme of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple after laying its foundation stone on August 5, 2020.

On the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday, everyone from PM Modi to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat mentioned in their speeches the consecration of the temple next year. In such a situation, some Muslims of Ayodhya want the foundation stone for the mosque to also be laid by the PM along with the Pran Pratistha Programme.

“Our PM is coming to Ayodhya on an auspicious occasion. We, on behalf of Muslim brothers, request him (PM Modi) to lay the foundation stone of the Mohammad Bin Abdullah, Dhannipur mosque,” said Indian Muslim League President Mohammed Ismail Ansari.

Similarly, Indian Muslim League acting state president Dr. Nazmul Hasan Ghani requested Modi to take along Jama Masjid’s Imam Ahmed Bukhari and President of All India Imam Organisation Dr. IIyasi.

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant of Babri Masjid case, directly holds the trustees of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation responsible for the delay in the construction of the new mosque. He insisted that the trustees should be changed, as “if the trustees were right, then some work would have progressed by now,” says Ansari.