Muslim women of Rampur to participate in PM’s Mann Ki Baat

Muslim women will in be focus of the 102th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular “Maan Ki Baat” programmee on Sunday.

Minority dominated Rampur has been selected for this programme where Muslim women will be interacting with the prime minister.

BJP MLA from Rampur Sadar Akash Saxena and BJP State President of Minority Morcha Kunwar Vasit Ali have been made in in- charge of this programme.

Akash Saxena said here on Saturday that during the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Muslim women of Rampur will be seen on screen. This programme will be organised on Sunday at 11 am in Rangoli Mandap.

He said that the country is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, he has done the work of increasing the pride of Rampur by giving respect to the Muslim women of Rampur.