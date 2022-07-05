Murmu visits Tripura, seeks support for her Presidential candidature

NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday visited BJP-ruled Tripura to campaign for the July 18 Presidential poll.

During her two-hour visit, Murmu met Ministers, MLAs and leaders of the BJP and its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) here at a hotel and sought their support for her candidature in the Presidential poll.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, other leaders, ministers and MLAs welcomed the Presidential candidate at the airport and later attended the meeting.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal accompanied Murmu, who later left Agartala for Manipur capital Imphal.