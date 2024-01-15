Murmu on 3-day northeast tour; youth empowerment, tourism, infra boost key focus

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day tour of the northeastern region, commencing her visit from Meghalaya.

She was warmly received by Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, with the presence of Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.

This president’s visit, spanning from January 15 to 17, is marked by a series of significant events, including her participation as the chief guest in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival.

The itinerary encompasses a diverse range of engagements, infrastructure inaugurations, and participation in local celebrations. President Murmu’s journey commenced with the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura, showcasing her endorsement of sports and youth involvement, an official statement said.

Murmu will address members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport in Tura in Meghalaya, underscoring her commitment to grassroots-level empowerment and community development. Additionally, she will virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura, marking the initiation of a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency in the region.

A focus on boosting local infrastructure and tourism is evident in the virtual inaugurations planned for the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, expected to improve connectivity and commerce.

The president will also lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak ropeway and tourist accommodations in scenic villages like Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim, emphasizing sustainable tourism and economic growth.