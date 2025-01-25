Murder accused Karad might get released on medical grounds: Anjali Damania

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania posted a tweet on her X account on Saturday opposing the hospitalisation of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder accused Valmik Karad, a close associate of Maharashtra Food & Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde, alleging that grounds are being prepared to release Karad on bail, based on medical reasons.

She tweeted, “Wasn’t he quite blunt while demanding ransom and threatening to kill? So why pity him? Make all his reports like blood tests, CT scans, and sonography reports public and send everyone with him to Arthur Road Jail. Karad is very much healthy. The way to get out is bail and now the background is being created to get him released on bail on medical grounds”.

“After getting judicial custody, he now wants to come out on bail on medical grounds. I remember how Chhagan Bhujbal used to feel pain in his chest while in jail. I am afraid that Valmik Karad will be taken to the hospital, given an air-conditioned cabin and people will go to meet him. I am afraid that Karad might gradually get medical bail,” Anjali Damania said.

“I have written a letter to the Chief Justice asking the court to take a strong stand. I don’t think justice will be given by Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Dhananjay Munde should resign. He cannot remain even as an MLA. How can the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister ensure justice when they are themselves embroiled in corruption,” Damania said.

In a related development, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil and Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of murdered Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, have also questioned Valmik Karad’s medical problems. Both of them have expressed their anger and alleged that Valmik Karad wants to stay in a hospital bed and not in a jail cell.

Meanwhile, a public protest march was organised in Mumbai on Saturday where Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that Valmik Karad does not have any serious illness.

“Valmik Karad does not have any serious illness. He has sleep apnea. Ten percent of the country has sleep apnea. All his medical documents must be made public,” Jitendra Awhad said.

Murdered Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s daughter Vaibhavi Deshmukh and her brother Dhananjay Deshmukh, who were present at the protest meeting, demanded that the accused Valmik Karad be hanged as soon as possible.