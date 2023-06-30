Mumbai Police receives hoax bomb call, case registered

Mumbai police said on Thursday that an unidentified person called up a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation control room, claiming that a person would blow up Mumbai.

Later in the investigation, it was found that the bomb threat call was a hoax. The Special teams of Malvani Police Station traced the caller, who has been identified as Nasimul Rafiul Hasan Shaikh, stated a police official.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

“We received a call from main control that a caller called up the BMC control and informed us that a person would blow up Mumbai. After receiving this call, the special teams of Malvani PS traced the caller. During inquiries with him, it was found that he made a hoax call. A case has been registered under a section of the IPC. The caller has been identified as Nasimul Rafiul Hasan Shaikh,” police said in a statement.

Earlier, on June 23, the Mumbai police said that an unidentified person called up a police control room, claiming that there would be a bomb blast in the Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 p.m. on June 24.

“The caller called the police control room at 10 am yesterday, claiming that there would be a bomb blast in the Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 pm on June 24,” said Mumbai Police.

Not only this, but the caller further claimed that there was going to be a bomb blast in Pune as well. He further added that he needed two lakh rupees, and after getting this amount, he could stop the blasts, said the police.

On investigation, it was revealed that the caller was from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, stated the official.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, and further investigation is underway.