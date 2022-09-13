Mukul Rohatgi to be appointed as the fourteenth Attorney General

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to be appointed as the fourteenth Attorney General of India after KK Venugopal vacates the post, said sources.

Rohatgi had previously served as Attorney General or India from June 2014 to July 2017 and this will be his second stint as AG.

Last week, Venugopal told the Supreme Court’s Constitutional bench that his term ends in 30th September. He cited health as the main reason to not continue as the top most law officer of the country.

K K Venugopal was the successor of Mukul Rohatgi from 1st July 2017 for 3 years, but later on was given one year extension two times. The Union Government, further gave him an extension of 3 months in June 2022 and requested him to continue for 3 months so that the government can find his successor, which he accepted.

Now, according to sources, the 67-year-old Rohatgi will begin serving as attorney general on October 1.

Following the election of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in 2014, Rohatgi served as AG for three years, from 2014 to 2017.

Rohatgi previously held the position of Additional Solicitor General of India and is currently a senior attorney at the Supreme Court of India.