Mukhtar gets 10-year jail in 2009 murder case

A special MP-MLA Court here on Friday sentenced jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years imprisonment in a murder case registered against him in 2009 under the Gangster Act.

This was the sixth conviction of Mukhar Ansari in the past 13 months.

The court of Special Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra had convicted Mukhtar and Sonu Yadav yesterday. The quantum of punishment was announced today.

Advertisement

Mukhtar was also handed over a fine of Rs 5 lakh while Sonu Yadav was slapped with five years jail and Rs 2 lakh fine.

During the hearing, Mukhtar pleaded through video conferencing from Banda jail that he has nothing to do with the crime as he has been in jail since 2005.

Muktar’s lawyer said that they will appeal in the High Court, and hope to get justice.

In 2009, an FIR was registered at Kuranda police station under the Gangster Act against Mukhtar Ansari and Sonu Yadav in connection with the murder of Kapildev Singh, resident of Sabua and the attempt to murder Amir Hasan of Muhammadabad.

On October 7, the statement of Mukhtar Ansari and Sonu Yadav was recorded through video conferencing.