Mukhtar Ansari’s property worth Rs 605 crore seized in UP so far

In order to fulfil Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resolution to make Uttar Pradesh mafia-free, the state government has confiscated/destroyed illegal property worth more than Rs 605 crore of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari.

It is worth noting that the entire empire of Mukhtar Ansari, known for terrorising the entire northern region with his mafia nexus, has now been destroyed.

The Yogi government is not only pursuing cases against gangsters in courts effectively leading to awarding of sentences to them, but also destroying their ill-gotten properties elsewhere.

The effective prosecution against Mukhtar Ansari by the UP government has resulted in his seven convictions in the past 15 months alone. This also includes the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Altogether 65 cases have been filed against Mukhtar.

Moreover, vigorous actions have been taken against his entire gang to break the mafia nexus. This has led to the filing of 160 cases against 292 associates of Mukhtar Ansari so far. Additionally, 186 of his associates have already been arrested, police officials here on Saturday said.

The zero-tolerance policy of the Yogi government towards crime has resulted in 18 members of the Mukhtar gang surrendering to the police. In the crackdown against Mukhtar’s mafia nexus, the police have seized 175 illegal weapons.

Perceiving Ansari as a threat to national security, the Yogi government has filed six cases against Mukhtar’s gang under the National Security Act. Additionally, five shooters associated with the mafia have already been neutralised in police encounters.

To demolish the economic empire of the mafia, properties worth Rs 317 crore, 97 lakh, 90 thousand and 709 have been seized under Section 14(1) so far. Moreover, the Yogi government has taken action against encroachment and demolished illegal properties worth Rs 287 crore, 56 thousand and 810. Under Yogi’s rule, mafia assets worth Rs 604 crore, 98 lakh, 47 thousand and 519 have been seized, destroyed, and confiscated.

Furthermore, the state government has dealt a significant blow to contracts, tenders, and illegal businesses associated with the mafia terror. As a result, the mafia is facing an annual loss of more than Rs 215 crore due to its illegal activities.