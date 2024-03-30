Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest near his parents’ grave in Ghazipur

The mortal remains of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Kalibagh in Yusufpur here on Saturday amid tight security arrangements.

Mukhtar’s grave was dug near the graves of his father Subhanullah Ansari and mother Begum Rabia Khatoon.

Thousands of people had joined the funeral from his residence to the graveyard. But only family members were allowed to enter the cemetery so people had gathered outside the cemetery and police had a hard time to control them.

Advertisement

The crowd also raised slogans against the administration and the BJP government.

Seeing the huge crowd of people, Mukhtar’s son Omar himself took the mike. He appealed to the people to step back and to make peace.

But after the burial when the family members left, the crowd tried to force entry into the graveyard for pouring soil on the grave of Mukhtar.

SP Ghazipur Omveer Singh said, ” Many people have returned and the rest are slowly leaving.The people who tried to create ruckus have been videographed. Such people will be identified who raised any kind of slogan in violation of the code of conduct. Action will be taken against them.”

Mukhtar’s relatives, including his elder brother MP Afzal Ansari, former MLA Sibgatullah Ansari, nephew Muhammadabad Suhaib Ansari, son Omar Ansari all bid their last farewell by laying soil on Mukhtar’s grave.

Mukhtar’s eldest son Abbas could not be present as he is lodged in Kasganj jail. The late don’s wife Afsa was also not present as she is absconding and state police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on her head.

Meanwhile , a picture went viral on social media, in which his son Omar is seen touching the mustache of his father Mukhtar. With moist eyes, Omar Ansari stroked his father’s moustache for the last time.

Actually, Mukhtar Ansari was very fond of big moustache. He was often seen adjusting his moustache and giving advice.

District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri and Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh were present on the spot and kept giving necessary instructions to the subordinates regarding security.

Earlier, Mukhtar’s mortal remains reached his ancestral residence in Muhammadabad in Ghazipur district late in the night from Banda. The convoy left Banda at 4:43 pm on Friday and reached Mukhtar’s residence in Muhammadabad, Ghazipur at 1:15 AM on Saturday.

Mukhtar died due to a massive heart attack in Banda medical college hospital on Thursday night. He was lodged in the Banda jail since past over two-and-a-half years.