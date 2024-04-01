UP: Threat call to Banda Jail Superintendent after Mukhtar Ansari death

Senior Jail Superintendent of Divisional Jail Viresh Raj Sharma has received a death threat on his official mobile number. The alleged call was made from a basic phone.

In the call of about 14 seconds, the person allegedly said: “Now it is your turn … escape if you can.”

Based on the complaint of the Superintendent, an FIR has been registered on the threatening number.

On March 28 at 10.30 pm, Mukhtar Ansari, a politician-cum-mafia, died of a heart attack during treatment in the medical college.

A few hours later in the night, Sharma received a call from an unknown person on his CUG number 9454418281 from a landline number 0135-261349.

The caller used abusive words in the 14 second voice and threatened to kill him. Sharma informed the top officials of the police administration about the matter. After this, a case was filed by the Superintendent in the city police station on Sunday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Banda, Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said here on Monday: “The threatening number is being investigated. The number has not been traced yet. Who could be behind this is a matter of investigation. It is too early to say anything in this matter.”

Sharma disclosed that the threat was received only a few hours after Mukhtar Ansari’s death but nothing can be said clearly until the investigation is completed.