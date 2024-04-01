UP: Threat call to Banda Jail Superintendent after Mukhtar Ansari death

Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest near his parents’ grave in Ghazipur
Mukhtar's grave was dug near the graves of his father Subhanullah Ansari and mother Begum Rabia Khatoon.
Based on the complaint of the Superintendent, an FIR has been registered on the threatening number.
Senior Jail Superintendent of Divisional Jail Viresh Raj Sharma has received a death threat on his official mobile number. The alleged call was made from a basic phone.
In the call of about 14 seconds, the person allegedly said: “Now it is your turn … escape if you can.”
On March 28 at 10.30 pm, Mukhtar Ansari, a politician-cum-mafia, died of a heart attack during treatment in the medical college.
A few hours later in the night, Sharma received a call from an unknown person on his CUG number 9454418281 from a landline number 0135-261349.
The caller used abusive words in the 14 second voice and threatened to kill him. Sharma informed the top officials of the police administration about the matter. After this, a case was filed by the Superintendent in the city police station on Sunday evening.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Banda, Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said here on Monday: “The threatening number is being investigated. The number has not been traced yet. Who could be behind this is a matter of investigation. It is too early to say anything in this matter.”
Sharma disclosed that the threat was received only a few hours after Mukhtar Ansari’s death but nothing can be said clearly until the investigation is completed.
