Muharram symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Telangana Governor

Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is revered above all virtues of mankind, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.

It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who selflessly gave up his life in the pursuit of true belief, the Governor said in her message.

She noted that the essence of Moharram lies in remembering goodness and sacrifice.

“Let us strive to emulate the spirit of Moharram embodying humanism which is central place in Islam. May its ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice continue to inspire us”.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar, in his message, said that Moharram symbolises sacrifice.

He stated that every year sacrifices of Imam Hasan, Imam Hussain and others are remembered.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in Telangana, Hindus and Muslims have been observing Moharram for generations. Observed as ‘Peerla Panduga’, it symbolises cultural unity of Hindus and Muslims.

KCR said that Moharram reflects ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ of Telangana and it is a role model for the entire country.