MSP is the right of farmers: Former Haryana CM Hooda

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the guarantee of MSP is the right of farmers. The Central government itself had promised this while ending the farmers’ movement, and the central government should give a legal guarantee of MSP on every crop now, as per its promise.

“The BJP government should consider the demands of the farmers who marched to Delhi. Congress has also repeatedly raised this demand before the government and it was also mentioned in the party’s election manifesto,” the Congress leader said.

Answering questions from journalists at his residence here, Hooda, who was accompanied by Congress MPs Jaiprakash JP and Satpal Brahmachari, said the Congress had also raised the issues of farmers in the Assembly.

“Everyone saw that after the elections, BJP went back on its own promise. It neither bought paddy from the farmers at the rate of Rs 3100 nor was it purchased at MSP,” he said.

“While the BJP claims that it is giving MSP on 24 crops in Haryana. The truth is that there are not even 24 crops in Haryana. The rates of the decisions taken in the state are never given to the farmers,” he pointed out.

Not only this, he said, farmers have to wander from door to door every time for fertilizers. “The government claims that there is no shortage of fertilizers, yet the farmers had to stand in long queues for many days and buy fertilizers in black,” he stated.

MPs Jaiprakash and Satpal Brahmachari said the Congress also wants to discuss all the important issues in Parliament but the government is running away from the discussion and the proceedings of the House are being adjourned again and again.