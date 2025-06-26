MSMEs play crucial role in nation building, must be promoted: Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are helpful in nation building and must be promoted.

While claiming that the UP government has been working since 2017 on the MSME sector, he said that earlier the investment climate in the state was almost negative, but under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has made efforts to promote investment at all levels.

Inaugurating two-day conclave on MSME by ASSOCHAM here, he said, “Today the condition of roads in the state has improved, the network of expressways is getting ready on every side, the situation where the electricity system used to be in a week-long rotation has now changed. Today, the law and order in the state has improved so much that investors are excited to set up business or enterprise here without fear”.

He said that the single window system and ease of doing business have been promoted, because of which proposals worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore were received in the last Investors Meet.

Sushma Pal Berlia, chairperson, ASSOCHAM, in her online address to the MSME representatives and other dignitaries from across the state, outlined the MSME sector as the heartbeat of the state’s economy.

“In the changing world scenario, we should be prepared for it,” she said while expressing hope that now time is favourable for the MSME sector.