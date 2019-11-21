The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Engineering Services Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on their official website.

The candidates who have applied for MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2019 can download the admit cards from the official website of MPSC https://mpsc.gov.in/1035/Home

How to download MPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2019:

The candidates who have qualified for the MPSC Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2019 can download the admit cards by logging on to the official website of MPSC.

https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/mpsc/mpsc_download_hallticket.aspx

The MPSC Engineering Services Mains 2019 Exam is scheduled to be held on November 24.