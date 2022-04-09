MP’s historical Daly College gets its first woman principal

The historical co-educational institution – Daly College in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has got its first ever woman principal – Gunmeet Kaur Bindra.

The appointment made on Friday was necessitated as outgoing Neeraj Singh Bedhotiya’s term was not extended by the board.

However, the move came following a controversy as the chairman of board of governance of the school Narendra Singh Jhabua and his son Jai Singh Jhabua were removed from the board panel. Their ouster followed a complaint by Sathbir Singh Bhatia with the Registrar Firms and Society alleging that Narendra Singh Jhabua brought his son Jai Singh Jhabua to the board of governance illegally.

Subsequently, an investigation was ordered into the matter, which resulted in the removal of father-son duo from the board.

The new board was set up and Vikram Singh Puar was made the chairman, BJP MLA Rajyavardhan Singh was appointed as vice-president, while Dheeraj Lulla, Harpal Singh Bhatia, Sumit Chandhok and Sanjay Pahwa form the board members.

Established in 1870, Daly college of Indore is one of the oldest educational institutions the country and royal families of Indore-Dewas had influence in the governing body.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who also belongs to a royal family in the state and he is addressed to as ‘Raja Sahab’ by his supporters, raised his objection in a manner in which the former chairman of the board was removed and a new set up.

Digvijaya Singh reacted stating that Daly College is a 150-year-old College where the President, Prime Ministers, Governors, Central Ministers, CMs, Corporate Giants, eminent social activists have been chief guests. It is one of the top 10 Public Schools of India.

Singh has accused the BJP-led state government and Indore administration of making the historical college a ‘political akhada’.

“It has always been above party politics. Unfortunately because of some vested interests GOMP and Indore Administration are openly flouting rules and interfering in the functioning of the School. This must stop. For God’s sake don’t make Daly College a Political Akhada,” Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Saturday.