MP women get a raise under Laadli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday gave women beneficiaries of the Laadli Behna Yojana an increased amount of Rs 1,250, which is Rs 250 more than the previous month’s amount of Rs 1,000.

Mr Chouhan transferred a total sum of Rs 1,597 crore to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore Laadli Behnas during a Mahila Sammelan At Burhanpur.

The chief minister had promised that the Laadli Behnas would start getting Rs 1,250 per month from October onwards.

Mr Chouhan said that the women have been given reservation in the urban bodies and panchayats to enable them participate in administrative activities. He said that women have been given 35 per cent reservation in recruitment of police force. Due to increased staff of police officeres, victimised women are being treated with sensitivity, he pointed out.

Chouhan said the state government is striving to address all issues associated with women ensuring justice to them.

he said strongly that those committing crime against women would have to face severe punishment.

The CM also dedicated 26 works valuing at Rs 182.72 crore and laid the foundation of 19 works costing Rs 219.60 crore in Burhanpur district. Chief Minister also gave away benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

Chouhan dedicated Asir-Dhulkot-Ghatakhedi road built at a cost of Rs 68.21 crore, over bridge built at Nepanagar railway crossing at a cost of Rs 38.92 crore, 50 seater degree college building Dhulkot, Community Health Center Nepanagar, arrangements for light and sound programme and other works at Shahi Qila Burhanpur. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also performed bhoomi pujan of Pangri Medium Irrigation Project worth Rs 145 crore, construction of 13.80 km long Nepaphata to Nepanagar road located on Indore-Ichhapur road worth Rs 23 crore and other works.

The Chief Minister said that Laadli Behna Yojana has been started to increase the self-esteem and self-confidence of sisters. He said the State Government is striving to ensure that every woman associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) gets at least Rs 10000 per month.