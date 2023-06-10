Laadli Behna scheme launched in MP

With a click of a button, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today evening transferred a sum of Rs 1000 each directly into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore women in Madhya Pradesh under the ambitious ‘Laadli Behna Yojana.’

The CM officially launched the scheme at a glittering function held at Jabalpur in the evening. Chouhan announced a total sum of Rs 1209.64 crore at the launch ceremony of the scheme, which is very close to his heart and could also prove to be a game changer politically for the upcoming state assembly polls in MP to be held at the end of this year.

Addressing a large number of women at the venue, Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the Congress too. “The Congress leaders are liars and indulge in spreading false accusations against me and the BJP,” he averred.

“My dear sisters, you must be cautious and not get trapped in the conspiracy of the Congress,” he asserted.

“You must have faith in me, (PM Narendra) Modi Ji and the BJP,” Chouhan urged the women. “You must continue to stand by me,” the CM maintained, sending a subtle message to the women to again vote the BJP to power in the assembly polls.

The number of beneficiary women through this scheme is about half of the total women voters registered in Madhya Pradesh.

“My aim is to make all my sisters lakhpati (millionaires) and we will eventually achieve that goal too in the next five years,” the CM asserted.

“I am announcing today that from now on, even the 21-year-old married women would be eligible to benefit from the Laadli Behna Yojana,” the CM declared, bringing down the minimum age limit for eligibility for the scheme by two years, from 23 years to 21 years.

“I am your real brother and the mission of my life is to bring happiness, prosperity and wealth in the lives of my sisters. No sister in MP will remain poor from now on,” the emotionally-charged Chouhan declared.

The CM also announced setting up of ‘Laadli Behna Sena’ in all villages of MP. “This sena will ensure that all schemes of the government are properly implemented and all the beneficiaries get the full benefit of each scheme,” he said.

He said that the sena would include 11 women in small villages and 21 in big villages. “The sisters in this sena will be our own army. They will ensure that no foul play takes place in the implementation of any of our schemes aimed at benefiting women,” Chouhan said.

The CM asked the beneficiary women to be patient and wait till tomorrow or day after before trying to withdraw the Rs 1000 from their bank accounts, as the process of funds reaching their respective bank accounts might take a day or two.

After officially launching the scheme with the click of a button at around 7.05 pm, Chief Minister Chouhan showered petals and flowers on the women present at the venue amidst peppy music reverberating at the function site. He also asked all women in the state to light lamps and celebrate the occasion with fervor.