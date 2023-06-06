MP CM personally distributes acceptance letters for Laadli Behna Scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went door-to-door distributing acceptance letters of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ to eligible women in the Jhabua district of the state while asserting that the aim of his life is to improve the lives of sisters.

According to state government officials, Chouhan went to the houses of women in the Udaipuria basti of ward number 16 in Jhabua and handed over the acceptance letters.

Earlier, addressing a ‘Laadli Behna Sammelan’ at Jhabua, the chief minister said an amount of Rs 1,000 each would be transferred into the bank accounts of eligible sisters on 10 June and they would be able to withdraw that money from 11 June onwards.

He said the state government was implementing many schemes for women’s welfare and out of these, the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ and ‘Laadli Laxmi Yojana’ were very close to his heart.

He said women would become self-reliant through the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’.

The CM said it is his resolve that the monthly income of women in MP should reach at least Rs 10,000.