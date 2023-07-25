MP Vikram Sahney appeals to all Punjabi MPs to unite for the cause of Punjab

At the onset of Monsoon session of the Parliament, MP Vikram Sahney, hosted an informal interaction and dinner for all Punjabi MPs cutting across Party lines.

Sahney urged all the MPs from Punjab to rise above the party lines and come together for the cause of Punjab and current issues faced by the state in relation to the central government.

Sahney highlighted the plight of Punjabi farmers and development of rural sector withheld by Non recipient of Rural Development Fund and Market Fees by the state government amounting to 4200 crores.

Advertisement

Sahney stated that Punjab is the food bowl of India and it is important to nurture rural sectors and to create infrastructure at Mandis for the benefit of farmers.

Sahney also dwelled upon the bulging debt of over 3 lakh crore rupees and urgent need to restructure the same and Punjab being a border state and having witnessed militancy for over two decades deserves a financial bailout package.

Sahney also reiterated the need for a special relief package for the devastation caused by recent floods in Punjab.

Those who attended the interaction included Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce, Raghav Chadha, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Susheel Kumar Rinku, Ashok Mittal, Manish Tewari, Gurjit Singh Aujala, Dr. Amar Singh, Mohd. Sadique, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and several Others.