MP tops in sickle cell mission, achieves 100% target

Madhya Pradesh has earned the distinction in the screening of sickle cell disease and distribution of sickle cell cards in the country.

According to state government officials, Madhya Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent target by screening for sickle cell of 90 lakh 98 thousand 902 people so far.

Not only that, the state has also achieved the highest position in the country by registering the achievement of distributing 53 lakh 87 thousand 892 sickle cell cards, which is 59.21 per cent.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated the people of the state for becoming the leading state of the country in the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission. He said the state has become a leading state in sickle cell disease screening, achieving over 90 lakh screenings in 2024-25.

He also congratulated the officers and employees for the achievement.

The CM underlined the rapid development across various sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly in health and disease prevention with special emphasis on timely diagnosis.

Dr Yadav reaffirmed the state’s commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s pledge to make India sickle cell-free by 2047. Chief Minister Dr Yadav also urged citizens to remain aware and proactive in preventing sickle cell anemia.