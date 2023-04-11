MP to implement State Millet Mission Scheme

The Madhya Pradesh BJP government has decided to implement the ‘MP State Millet Mission Scheme’ across the state for two years and approved an expenditure of Rs 23.25 crore for the same.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state Cabinet held under the chairmanship of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. According to state government officials, the scheme would be implemented in all the districts of MP in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

In these two years, improved certified seeds of millets would be provided to the farmers on 80 per cent subsidy from cooperative and government institutions. A state level committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of Agriculture Production Commissioner for monitoring the scheme.

To promote the consumption of millets, the state government has decided from now on to serve at least one dish made from millets in all the government functions where meals are served. The cabinet also decided that millet-based dishes would be served at least once a week in all government hostels and the mid-day meals.

The Cabinet noted that there are ample possibilities of expansion of production area and increasing productivity of millet crops like Kodo, Kutki, Jowar, Sava and Ragi in Madhya Pradesh.

It was decided that the activities of the Millet Mission Scheme would be widely publicised. To promote the production, processing and marketing of millet crops, there would be training programmes for farmers and study tours outside the state. Fairs, workshops, seminars, food festivals, road shows would be organised at district and state level to promote millet.

At present, the demand for millet crops is increasing due to rising health awareness among the people. Crops like Kodo, Kutki, Ragi, Sava are very beneficial from the point of view of health.

Keeping in view the importance of these millet crops, they have been given the status of nutritious grains. The grains of these crops are rich in iron, calcium, fiber and other beneficial elements. Along with this, the percentage of fat is also less in them, so their consumption by heart patients and diabetes patients has been found to be safe.