MP minor gang-rape: Houses of accused razed

A day after an 11-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, the district administration bulldozed the houses of the two accused on Saturday morning.

While the accused identified as Atul Barolia and Ravindra Kumar have been sent to police custody, the victim is recuperating at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Rewa.

“A joint team of administration and the police demolished the illegal construction of both the accused,” Satna district collector tweeted on his official twitter handle.

Both the accused were employees of ‘Maa Sharda Devi mandir Management Committee’ and following the arrest, the committee sacked both of them immediately.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376DB (punishment for gang rape on woman under 12 years of age), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Notably, the gang-rape incident took place in Maihar, a temple town about 45 km from district headquarters, on Friday.

The accused had allegedly lured the girl and assaulted her in an isolated place.