MP ministers to pay their income tax themselves

Ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government would now be responsible for paying their income tax themselves, as the state government will no longer provide any financial assistance to them for this purpose.

This decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The CM said that the state government would change the old system and that from now on, all the ministers would have to pay their income tax themselves. The CM said this decision would go a long way in the state’s development.

In another major decision, the cabinet decided that if any soldier from Madhya Pradesh gets martyred, the financial compensation provided by the state government would be distributed equally between the martyr’s wife and parents. The cabinet approved granting 50 per cent of the compensation amount to the martyr’s wife and the remaining 50 per cent to the soldier’s mother and father.

At the beginning of the cabinet meeting, the CM paid tribute to those who had been part of the struggle to save the Constitution and democracy during the Emergency period in the country. The CM said that during the Emergency, many people went to jail and suffered many atrocities but kept up their fight to reinstate democracy in the country.