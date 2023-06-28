MP Govt to provide thali meal at Rs 5

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the rate of thali meals to the poor under the Deendayal Rasoi scheme by Rs five and from now on the thali would be served for Rs five instead of Rs 10.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhopal today. The CM said that the name of the scheme would continue to be Deendayal Rasoi and there would be no change in its name.

Informing about the Cabinet decisions, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the Deendayal Rasoi scheme would also be extended down to the Nagar Palika (Municipality) level. Presently it is being operated in the Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) jurisdiction.

Mishra said that a ‘Mama Ki Thali’ scheme would also be introduced and this meal would also be available for Rs five. ‘Mama’ is the name by which MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan associates himself and the people, specially children, also lovingly address him by this name.

The Home Minister informed that the state Cabinet also decided to extend the date of transfers within the districts of the state to July 7, instead of the earlier deadline of 30 June.