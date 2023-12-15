Mayawati objects to MP govt razing shops serving non-veg in Ujjain

In a sharp reaction to the newly-elected BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh for its move to raze shops serving non-veg in Ujain, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati took a dig at new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of the state, saying instead of providing food and livelihood to the unemployed and the poor, he has started action on the people engaged in fish, eggs and meat trade.

In a post on social media X on Friday, Mayawati said not only the Madhya Pradesh government all the governments need to work diligently on eliminating inflation, poverty and unemployment. “If the bone of contention is the open trade of these non-veg items, why not allot them shops before the demolition drive,” she asked.

Soon after taking the reins of MP, Mohan Yadav ordered demolition of unauthorised shops selling meat in Ujjain at the first instance.

