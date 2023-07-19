Meritorious MP students to get laptops from state govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer Rs 25,000 each in the bank accounts of 78,641 meritorious students for the purchase of laptops during the ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh’ (Talented Student Felicitation Programme) to be held at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on 20 July.

According to state government officials, the said amount will be transferred to the students who scored 75 per cent or more marks in the first attempt in the class 12 examinations of the Board of Secondary Education for the session 2022-23 to purchase the laptops.

State Public Instructions Commissioner Anubha Srivastava informed that in the class 12 examinations of the Board of Secondary Education for the session 2022-23, 78,641 students across the state have scored 75 per cent or more marks in the first attempt. This year, all these students of government and private schools of the state will be benefited under the Talented Student Promotion Scheme.

She said that 10,359 students of Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh and Bhopal districts of Bhopal division would participate in the programme at Bhopal. Other than that, one student from each remaining district of the state getting the highest marks will also be honoured in this state level programme.

The official said that in the other 47 districts, the remaining 68282 students would participate virtually.