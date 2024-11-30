MP DGP retires, IPS daughter commands farewell parade

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, who retired from service on Saturday, received a rare ceremonial farewell parade led by his IPS officer daughter Sonakshi Saxena, who commanded the parade and gave him the valedictory salute.

This is believed to be the first time in the country’s history that an IPS officer daughter has commanded the farewell parade of her IPS officer father. The parade was held at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium in Bhopal on Saturday evening.

Sonakshi Saxena, a 2020 batch IPS officer of the MP cadre, is currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Bhopal.

Sudhir Saxena is a 1987 batch IPS officer of the MP cadre.

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed Kailash Makwana, a 1988 batch IPS officer of the MP cadre, as the new Director General of Police.