MP: Congress demands FIR against Bhind Collector

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has demanded the registration of an FIR against Bhind Collector, alleging that the Collector is working biasedly and is deliberately targeting the Congress leaders and workers but not taking any action against the irregularities carried out by any BJP leader or worker in the district.

The Congress staged a protest at Bhind on Friday. During the protest, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh and other senior leaders handed over a memorandum to Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava regarding the district administration’s notice to senior Congress leader and former Assembly leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh over charges of illegal construction in his house.

During the handing over of the memorandum, Patwari accused the Collector of only targeting the Congress leaders.

“Ever since you have become the Collector (of Bhind) have you not found even a single illegal construction in any house of any BJP leader or worker?” Patwari asked the Collector. “You are only targeting the Congress leaders and workers,” Patwari charged.

“You are flouting all the service rules and just working as per the wishes of the BJP MLAs and leaders,” Patwari further alleged.

“You must work according to the Constitution. You have also turned a blind eye to the rampant illegal mining in the district. If you continue with such an attitude, we will register an FIR against you,” Patwari told the Collector, who was standing on the other side of a police barricade along with police officials while receiving the memorandum from the Congress leaders.

Subsequently, the Congress leaders went to the Dehat Police Station and submitted an application for registering an FIR against Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava.