MP Cong to move court over nursing scam

The Madhya Pradesh Congress would approach the high court with evidence of the massive private nursing college scam of the state, said state Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters here, Patwari said the Congress would continue its fight against the ruling BJP over the nursing scam. He said the scam has ruined the future of more than four lakh students.

“The MP BJP government has become synonymous with corruption,” the Congress leader charged.

“We will go to the court with evidence (of the nursing scam),” he stated.

“I believe that the future of more than four lakh students has been ruined due this government’s corrupt deeds,” he alleged.

He announced that the Congress would continue to corner the BJP government in the state over the nursing scam.

Patwari’s announcement came a day after the MP assembly’s budget session was adjourned sine die in just five days on 5 July–14 days ahead of its scheduled functioning till 19 July.

Throughout the five days, the Congress raised the nursing scam vociferously seeking resignation of present Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was then the Medical Education Minister.

Continuing his attack on the BJP government, Patwari said the BJP government does not believe in democratic and parliamentary values and alleged that the five-day assembly meet was the shortest budget session in the last 20 years’ history of MP.

On May 30, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed that 169 Nursing Colleges of Madhya Pradesh, which were initially declared fit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), be inspected again.

The court’s ruling came after two Inspector-level investigating officers of the CBI were dismissed from service, as they were caught red handed taking bribes from owners of some Nursing Colleges, to submit favourable reports in the High Court regarding the infrastructure, staff and other requirements in the said colleges.

The High Court also directed a committee headed by a retired high court judge to visit nursing colleges and hospitals with deficient infrastructure to assess the ground reality and submit its findings.

The CBI is probing the scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

The probe agency had furnished its report to the court in January, stating that it found 169 colleges suited to function, while 73 colleges lacked infrastructure and 66 were unsuited.