MP: CM transfers over Rs 3,575 cr into accounts of 2.89 cr beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred a sum of over Rs 3,575 crore to the bank accounts of 2.89 crore beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh under the Mukhyamantri Laadli Behna Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Social Security Pension Scheme.

The transfer was done with a single click during a large public meeting in Chhipri village of Tikamgarh district on Friday evening.

The Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,574 crore to 1.29 crore women under the Laadli Behna Yojana and Rs 1,630 crore to over 81 lakh farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana with a single click.

He also transferred over Rs 41 crore to 24 lakh women for gas cylinder refills under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana with each receiving Rs 450 for gas refills, and Rs 330 crore to 55 lakh social security pension beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister announced the renaming of Chhipri village to Matru Dham, following the request of Jatara MLA Harishankar Khatik. The CM mentioned plans to promote industries, including tourism, in Matru Dham and assured that those establishing industries would receive necessary facilities.

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing the dream of providing gas stoves to poor households.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav stated that alongside the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana is also being implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

The state government deposits an amount equal to that of the Central Government into the farmers’ bank accounts annually to support them.