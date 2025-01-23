MP CM names flyover after Ambedkar as counter to Congress’ Mhow rally

Barely four days before the Congress party’s planned ‘Jai Bapu – Jai Bhim – Jai Samvidhaan’ rally at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated a flyover after naming it after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Built at a cost of 153 crore, the Ganesh Mandir to Gayatri Mandir (GG) flyover is the longest road overbridge of Bhopal. The chief minister announced that the 2,534-meter-long bridge would now be known as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav slammed Congress for ignoring and mistreating stalwarts of the Independence movement like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Advertisement

He noted that one end of this bridge is connected to Subhash Chandra Bose Setu while the other end is connected to Savarkar Setu. In such a situation, this bridge would be named after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Alleging that the Congress party repeatedly did injustice to Ambedkar, he said, “Now, hypocritical Congress leaders are planning to take out a yatra from Mhow. Congress should first give an account of its old sins,” the MP CM averred.

Dr Ambedkar, regarded as the architect of the Indian Constitution, was born at the Mhow town in the Indore district of MP on April 14, 1891.